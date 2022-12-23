Harold Goetz

Harold Lee Goetz, age 87, of Holcombe, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

He was the only son of Ernest and Augusta Goetz. He is survived by his wife, Rita Goetz; four children, Eric Goetz of Spokane, Wash., Brett Goetz of Spokane, Wash., Mark Goetz of Waconia, Minn., and Stacy George of Minneapolis, Minn. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, loving in-laws, and a host of long-time friends.

He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Every spring, he fished the Wolf River for white bass. Every fall, he hunted the woods near his home in Holcombe, for deer. Those who knew him will remember him saying, “Keep a tight line.”

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Saint Hubert Catholic Church, Chanhassen, Minn.