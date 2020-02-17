Rudolph Micheal

Rudolph J. “Rudy” Micheal, 97, of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his home.
Rudy was born on Jan. 10, 1923, in Ladysmith, to Rudolph and Kathryn (Hraban) Micheal. They preceded him in death.
He is a WW II veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Rudy was also a farmer, and he worked at the Peavy papermill. He worked as a painter for Phillips 66 Petroleum and was also a self-employed carpenter, home builder and remodeler.
Rudy retired at age 62, and then did maintenance for Greenwood Manor for 30 more years before retiring at 92 years of age.
He loved his children and never wanted to see them leave. He was very loving and always there for them unconditionally. Quite the prankster and always smiling, you couldn’t have asked for a better father.
Seven children survive: sons, Gary (Debbie) of Richfield, Mark (Joyce) of Muskego, Ronald (Sue) of Menomonee Falls and Bernard of Franklin and daughters, Jean (Doug) Kriehn of Wittenberg, Betty (Mike) Simon of Germantown and Barbara (Rick) Bublitz of Tucson, Ariz. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and sister, Irene Kolinski of Fon du Lac.
Besides his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by his wife; son, Donald and sister, Emily Tuma.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial taking place in Riverside Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
