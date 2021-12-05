Frank Beer passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
Frank was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Milwaukee, from his parents, Frank and Barbara Beer. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee in 1958. He spent 6 months on active duty with the U.S. Army and the next 20 years in the Army Reserves. He met his wife Margery and soon after they were married they bought their first grocery store in Berlin, Wis. He subsequently owned grocery stores in Dousman, Ladysmith and Woodruff. He also owned hardware a store, Sears Catalog store and RadioShack franchise in Ladysmith.
Upon his retirement he moved to Kaukauna and then Gold Canyon, Ariz., where he spent 17 wonderful years. The past year has been spent in Manhattan, Kan., where he lived with his son, Frank and daughter in-law, Jan.
The joy of his life was his family. He and his wife Margery were married 62 years. They spent the bulk of their family years in Ladysmith where he became a very active member of the community. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and practiced his Catholic faith daily.
He is survived by his wife, Margery; children, Frank (Jan Bricco), Tom, Kathy Hammond (John) and Joel; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbara (Wendelberger); sisters, Virginia (Beck) and Eleanor (Zimmerman); sons, Mark and Michael (infants) and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline (Joel).
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Thomas More Church in Manhattan, Kan. A celebration of life will be held next April in Wisconsin. He asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDF).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.