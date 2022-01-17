Michael Sokolowski

Michael Craig Sokolowski, of Bruce, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his sister Marilyn's home in Salem, Ore.
Mike was 61, born on Dec. 4, 1960, in Ladysmith. He graduated from Bruce High School in 1979. He moved to Portland, Ore., in the mid-1990s.
Mike loved people and nature.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Monique; sisters, Marilyn, Sally and Shawna; brothers, Curt andFred and stepmother, Tina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Sokolowski; mother, Judy Nigarmo; sister, Carol; and brother, Jim.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
