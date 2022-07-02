Sandra Irwin

Sandra Mae Irwin, 61, of Sheldon, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home after a six month battle with NASH non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Rev. Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, from 4-7 p.m., at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. An hour of visitation will be held again on Wednesday at the church starting at noon.