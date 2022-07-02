Sandra Irwin

Sandra Mae Irwin, 61, of Sheldon, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home after a six month battle with NASH non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1960, in Kenosha, to Richard and Colleen Kane. Sandra and Earl Byron Irwin, Sr. were married in Ladysmith on June 7, 1980.
Sandy was so full of life and loved spending time with her family. She took extra delight in spending time with her grandkids and was affectionately named funny grandma by them. She had a vicarious spirit and could always bring a smile to those around her. As a child, she was nicknamed hurricane for that spirit. If Sandy wasn’t home, you would often find her at the casino playing the slots or bingo with her husband, Earl. She also loved road trips and camping with her family. Sandy had a special love for lighthouses and was the shining light for her family. Her light will carry on in those who loved her and be a shining beacon that carries us through.
Survivors include her husband, Earl, Sr.; sons, Earl, Jr. (Jessica) Irwin of Sheldon and Eric Irwin of Sheldon; daughter, Hiedi (Kristopher) Schwennsen of Mondovi; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Richard (Roxanne) Kane of Holcombe, James (Ruth) Kane of Sheldon and Sam (Chris) Kane of Sheldon and sisters, Kathy (Gary) Mueller of Winter and Colleen (Rick) Irwin of Gilman.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Thomas Kane.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Rev. Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, from 4-7 p.m., at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. An hour of visitation will be held again on Wednesday at the church starting at noon.
