Jack Gauthier

Jack B.L. Gauthier, age 66, of Radisson, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Jack Benjamin Lyn Gauthier was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Thomas and Lorna (Wyland) Gauthier. He graduated from Winter High School, then attended River Falls College and Mount Senario College in Ladysmith. Jack was a “jack” of all trades. He worked in carpentry to trucking to logging, and many things in between. His favorite pastimes were baseball, softball, golfing, and bowling.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Suzan; sisters, Sheila Gauthier, Lorna “Marie” Gauthier, Sharon Gauthier and Mae Dell Gauthier and many nephews & nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Lorna; his sisters, Lynne Gauthier and Cynthia Gauthier and his brother, Thomas “Cevin” Gauthier.
A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Radisson Cemetery in the spring and a celebration of life will follow.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
