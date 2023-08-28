Margaret Frey

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved matriarch Margaret “Mimi” Frey (Christianson) at her San Diego residence on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the age of 74 years.
Margaret, better known to friends as Margee, and to husband Glenn as Queen, was a beautiful force that will be profoundly missed. As the central figure in the lives of so many, she always found time to be there for you and let you know that everything was going to be okay. Her true passion in life was to help those in need. She loved being around people, gathering for celebrations, and had a gift of treating everyone fairly, seeing the positive, and being unconditionally devoted to those she loved. She also had a gift for bringing the heat with sass when needed.
Born March 22, 1949 in Ladysmith, she was raised in Sheldon on the Christianson family 60-Holstein dairy farm and graduated in 1967 from Flambeau High School. In her early matriculation, Margee was interested in pursuing a career in the arts, starting as a Music major at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. Her interests shifted in the early 1970s when she moved to Madison and began working at Madison General Hospital. In 1973, a handsome respiratory therapist who was also working at Madison General asked Margee if she would like to go on a date to watch the University of Wisconsin Hockey team play at the Coliseum. Margee famously asked “with who?”. In true Frey family fashion, Glenn took her to their first sporting event which started the first chapter of their beautiful love story which spanned 50 years.
Margee and Glenn took a leap of faith and moved to New Orleans, La., in 1975 to start a new adventure. The two eloped in 1975 in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. Margee formally completed her nursing studies at the LSU school of nursing in 1977, and began working in the ICU at St Charles Hospital. She left this position to work for and run the office of a cardiology group. Her son Avery was born in New Orleans in 1980, and Alex in 1986. In 1987, Margee and Glenn started yet another adventure, packing their bags and relocating the family to San Diego, Calif., Margee began working at Carmel Mountain Health Care, which piqued her interest in geriatric health care and nursing, especially for patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. She continued her career at the George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Center, where her mission was to provide affordable and accessible adult care to not only patients in need, but also to provide support to family members and care givers. This focus brought her to the non-profit sector, where she had a successful career at the San Diego Alzheimer’s Association. Margee finished her work in the health care sector by serving as the Director of Residential Health and Education as Casa de las Campanas, eventually retiring in 2010. Her impact in health care was truly remarkable and is a reflective embodiment of her compassion and kindness.
From 2010 on, she served as the Vice President and Director of Social Media/Marketing for Black Mountain Landscape Design. Fittingly, this was a family business started by Glenn, and gave her another opportunity to be the rock in Glenn’s corner while they created sustainable landscape designs in the greater San Diego area. While the jump from the medical field to landscape design may seem drastic, Margee brought immeasurable passion and creativity for design and style into the outdoor setting.
Perhaps the most important part of Margee’s legacy was her incredible strength and resolve under any difficult circumstance. Even from a young age, she encountered trying situations and tragedies that simply were not fair. Her remarkable resilience and natural drive to continue forward allowed her to always rise up stronger. It was part of her blue-collar roots and devoted perseverance. ”Nobody cares. Work harder.” wasn’t just some mantra that she liked to repeat. She was the living epitome.
Margee is preceded in death by her mother Helen, step-Mother Elizabeth, father Morgan, aunt Alice and uncle Herbert, and cousin Mary. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Glenn, sons Avery (Christina) and Alex (Maggie), brother Avery (Vicki), sister Cate (Jim), cousins Peter (Susan) and Brian (Tina); sister-in-law Jane; grandchildren Abigail and Mannie Jr; nephews Matthew (Carolina), Adam, Erik (Kristin), Sam, and Ross; nieces Leah and Shayla; great nephews Madden, Brayden, Callen, Jaxon, Lukas; great nieces Janie, Catalina, and Cristina, Ella, Adeline and Charlotte plus countless extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, our family is grateful for donations to the San Diego Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/sandiego), American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org), or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (https://www.aspca.org).
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Peñasquitos Lutheran Church, 14484 Penasquitos Dr., San Diego, CA 92129.
