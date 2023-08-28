Margaret Frey

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved matriarch Margaret “Mimi” Frey (Christianson) at her San Diego residence on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the age of 74 years. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, Saturday, Oct. 28, at Peñasquitos Lutheran Church, 14484 Penasquitos Dr., San Diego, CA 92129.