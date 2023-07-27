Yvonne Grasley

Yvonne Marie (Royce) Grasley, 62, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Rib Lake Health Services, after her long illness with kidney failure.
Yvonne was born on Nov. 11, 1960, to Albert and Irene (Kreuscher) Royce in Milwaukee.
Yvonne enjoyed her family, life, and animals. Her cat, Whiskers, was her companion over the last six years. She always enjoyed sharing pictures with her family of her travels on the semi truck with her husband, Roger Grasley. She loved her trips to Canada with family. She made wonderful memories that she kept sharing over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Bloedow; three grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Luckman of Ladysmith and Marilyn (Dwayne) Huffman of Tony; two brothers, Wayne (Cathy) Royce of Sturgeon Bay and Fred (Tracy) Royce; and many nieces and nephews.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Grasley; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life and gathering will be held from 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Tony Area Event Center, N5377 Maple Street, Tony WI, 54563.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
