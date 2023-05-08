Kenneth Gryga

Kenneth “Kenny” Gryga, 57, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.
Kenny was born on May 22, 1965, in Ladysmith to Adam and Jennie (Sokolowski) Gryga.
He liked fishing, gardening and woodworking. He drummed for Northstar Express Polka Band. He also worked for Jeld-Wen, Conwed, and Antczak Trucking and was an over-the-road truck driver for North American Van Lines.
He is survived by four brothers, Dave (Bonnie) Gryga of Conrath, Larry Gryga (Liz Wiles) of Hawkins, Steve (Lana) Gryga of Hawkins and Stanley Gryga (Linda Vargo) of Sheldon; two sisters, Theresa (Jim) Kuchta of Conrath and Susan Knutson of Crookston, Minn. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Diana and Mary Gryga.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Tom’s Way To Go, in Hawkins, with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. A gathering will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at the Way To Go in Hawkins.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
