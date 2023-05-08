Kenneth Gryga

Kenneth “Kenny” Gryga, 57, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Tom’s Way To Go, in Hawkins, with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. A gathering will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at the Way To Go in Hawkins.