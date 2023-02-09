Dale Wisherd

Dale Warren Wisherd, of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 23955 Nicolai Ave, Miesville, MN 55033. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the memorial service. Military honors will be accorded. Interment is in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.