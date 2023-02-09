Dale Wisherd

Dale Warren Wisherd, of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was 89 years old.
Dale was born in Bruce, on April 18, 1933, to George (Iven) and Evelyn Wisherd. He was brother to Darrold Wisherd and Darlene Walker. Dale graduated from Bruce High School in 1952 and volunteered in the Air Force. Following his discharge in 1956, Dale worked as an air traffic controller for 29 years.
Dale married Jackie Horn on Jan. 24, 1959, and started their life together in Farmington, Minn. In 1963, they built a home on Lake Byllesby, near Cannon Falls, Minn. Some of Dale’s greatest joy came from his four children as they grew up on the lake. The family created memories enjoying water sports, snow skiing, camping and traveling. Dale took pride in providing for his family and watching his children grow to adulthood, encouraging them, instilling a positive work ethic and, most importantly, setting an example of what a strong, loving marriage looks like.
Dale enjoyed woodworking and building, teaching his children "which end of a hammer was up." He turned a hobby of beekeeping into a small business, working alongside his father, brother, wife and children.
Dale is survived and missed by Jackie, his loving wife of 63 years; his children, Laurie (Dennis) Schutze, Brad (Sue) Wisherd, Jill (Jon) Erickson and Brian (Eleanore) Wisherd. He will forever remain in the hearts of his seven grandchildren, Mary, Kevin, Heidi, Ashley, Carl, Ryan and Sarah; his four great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jack, Lydia and Quinn. Dale will be fondly remembered by many family members and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Joyce Wisherd and brothers-in-law, John Horn and Bob Walker.
There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed Jackie and the family feel to be surrounded by family and friends. We look forward to sharing wonderful memories with you!
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org, or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 23955 Nicolai Ave, Miesville, MN 55033. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the memorial service. Military honors will be accorded. Interment is in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
For those who would like to participate in Dale's service via livestream, you can watch the service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. It can be viewed by scrolling to the bottom of the funeral home website at https://www.lundbergfuneral.com/obituaries/dale-wisherd and clicking PLAY to begin. Please leave a message of support on our Tribute Wall to let the family know you were able to watch the service. If you are having troubles with the Livestream, the service will be available to watch later in the day.
