Donald Anderson

Donald M. “Don” Anderson, 67, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire following a sudden illness. He was born on Feb. 18, 1955, in St. Charles, Ill., to Maurice and Irene (Bogdan) Anderson.
Don moved to Ladysmith in 1960, coming from St. Charles, Ill. He worked for Pope & Talbot, Freedom Plastics and was a computer specialist at Madison Area Technical College in 2000. He loved flying RC planes, wood burning and mowing the lawn. He loved his apple trees, fishing and hunting and doing his woodcarving of birds. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Anderson of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Irene Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented