Rhoda Stoll

Rhoda Marie Stoll, 87 of Ladysmith, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Care & Rehab facility in Ladysmith. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church in Ingram with Alvin Stoll officiating. Burial followed in the South Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation take place at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, and again at 10 a.m., Tuesday, prior to the funeral at South Lawrence Mennonite Church.