Rhoda Stoll

Rhoda Marie Stoll, 87 of Ladysmith, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Care & Rehab facility in Ladysmith.
She is survived by a family who loved her dearly: Her 8 children; Joseph (Rose) Stoll of Syracuse, NY, Gwen (Jim) Kauffman of Exeland, Richard & Joy Stoll of Lititz, PA, Edward (Connie) Stoll of Ladysmith, David (Vicki) Stoll of Collinsville, OK, Wayne (Lisa) Stoll of Ladysmith, Kaylene (Jimm) Derksen of Lancaster, PA and Stephen Stoll of Waukesha, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 brother; Lewis (Wilma) Martin of Sheldon and a sister-in-law; Pearl Martin of Conrath.
Rhoda married her beloved husband, Joseph Stoll, who preceded her in death, and together they raised their family on a dairy farm. While it was no doubt difficult at times to be the caretaker for her family, she put her whole heart into it and thrived in that role, seeing to it that everyone was clothed, fed, educated, entertained, disciplined when necessary, bandaged when injured, encouraged to be themselves, and loved beyond measure. The family is so grateful for the extended quality time they were able to spend with their mother in the weeks leading up to her passing. What a gift.
Rhoda exuded a fun and energetic spirit for life. She admittedly could never sit still, even in church. She was known for being “full of vinegar”, which is a phrase she often used for those who, like her, enjoyed being mischievous. She rarely slowed down, and often mentioned that “the hurrier I go, the behinder I get!” But yet she always found the time to help others when they needed it, and was willing and happy to do so.
Many are those who would call Rhoda a friend. She loved people. Whether she met someone for the first time, or had known them for many years, she left an indelible mark of friendship. Whether it was visiting with, cooking for, counseling with, or providing for any and all sorts of help, she did it for anyone with a ready smile and a sincere heart. Many are the stories of people who felt complete love and acceptance in the presence of Rhoda.
Faith was very important to Rhoda. The countless hours that she spent praying for her family and for others have no doubt had an impact beyond what anyone will ever be able to calculate. Through good times and bad, she wanted to make sure that everyone knew where her unending joy came from. And faith was so much more to her than words. She put in into action every day, by often placing her own comfort aside to be a blessing to her family and to those around her.
Her memory will live on in so many ways through her family and the many other people who’s lives Rhoda touched. She will be dearly missed.
Her family would like to thank all the friends who stopped in to visit Rhoda in her final few weeks. And a special thank you to the incredible care providers, nurses, and doctors who delivered the best care anyone could hope for. Rhoda’s family considers it an honor to have been witness to your compassionate and expert care throughout this process. May you be blessed in your lives and your work.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church in Ingram with Alvin Stoll officiating. Burial followed in the South Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation take place at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, and again at 10 a.m., Tuesday, prior to the funeral at South Lawrence Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a place where Rhoda spent many hours helping other ladies in the community, Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center, 1108 Port Arthur Rd, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
