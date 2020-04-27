Charmaine Taber

Charmaine "Char" A. Taber, 48, formerly of Sheldon, passed away in the arms of her children on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital following her battle with Neuroendocrine Cancer.
Char was born on Jan. 29, 1972, the daughter of Frank and Henny Malinowski of Jump River.
Char is survived by her children, Trevor Taber of Sheldon, Fawn Taber of Stanley, Kendra Taber of Ladysmith, Riley Taber of Sheldon and Logan Gudis of Chippewa Falls; three extended children, Cory Gudis, Michael Gudis and Kayla Gudis; five grandchildren, Karleia, Wyatt, Eli, Raelynn and Rhykor; her sisters, Rosie (Mark) Johnson of Eau Claire and Susan (Mike) Cynor of Sheldon and her brothers, Donald Morris of Sheldon and Frankie Malinowski of Hannibal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Henny.
If you had the pleasure of meeting Char, you know that her smile and laughter would brighten everyone’s day. She was an Avon representative for several years and worked at the Flambeau School District as a janitor and substitute bus driver.
The last 15 years Char worked at Kwik Trip, where she would bring happiness to customers with her kind presence.
Her legacy will live on not only in the heart and soul of her family but with everyone who met her. She had a kind and generous spirit that was apparent to all. Her love for her children was endless and they will miss her dearly.
Services will be held for the immediate family at this time with burial following in Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River. A celebration of life where all are invited to attend will be announced at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
