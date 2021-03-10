John Moore

A Good Name is more to be desired than Great Wealth, and to be Respected is better than Silver and Gold. -Proverbs 22:1
John V. Moore, 77, died on Monday, March 1, 2021.
John was born on May 29, 1943. He had a name that to some may seem to sound plain, but his good name and his reputation as a kind son and brother, loving father and loyal witness of his creator, Jehovah, was anything but commonplace.
In 1943, John was given his name by proud parents, Manley and Esther Moore. He was one of six siblings. Growing up on their farm in Magnolia, near Janesville, he started to build his good name as a hard worker. On March 18, 1967, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. With that he began making a good name not just in the community but also with God.
He added titles to his good name over the years. On Aug. 4, 1974, he added husband when he married Roberta Paul. The names father, pop, and daddy were given to John, by his five children.
John was a sterling example of appreciation for the beauty of nature. He started out as a farmer and then switched to logging and remained a diligent gardener throughout his life. Over the years John did a variety of jobs in the woods, everything from felling trees to peeling poplar.
John could tell you much about the local plants and animals. In his later years, he deeply enjoyed feeding, watching, and discussing the habits of songbirds.
He was known for giving generously of his time and energy as he reached out to those in Ladysmith, Prentice, Phillips and the surrounding areas with comforting good news from the Bible. He wanted to help others learn about the good name and reputation of Jehovah God.
John’s reputation in the Ladysmith Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses was one of quiet humility. He was a good student throughout his entire life as he regularly studied from God’s Word and gave advice straight from the Bible. John read the Bible aloud before the congregation less than a week before he passed away.
John’s kindness, knowledge, thoughtfulness and good-hearted nature touched many. Now when we think of these qualities we respectfully think of John Moore.
