Richard Hamilton

Richard K. Hamilton, 81, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home following a recent illness. He was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Ladysmith, to Edna Carolyn and Ora Otis Hamilton.
Richard married Cheryle Axon on Jan. 25, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nev. They moved back to Ladysmith in 1995 coming from St. Charles, Ill., where Richard worked as crane operator. Richard was a member of the Wildlife Restoration Association and First Church of Christ in Ladysmith.
Richard is survived by his wife Cheryle; daughter, Theresa (Tim) Rugroden of Ladysmith; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Griffith of Eau Claire and Ashley Schuster of Seattle, Wash.; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Ellie; his brother, Glen Hamilton of Clarkdale, Ariz. and his sisters, Freida Cook of Grand Junction, Colo., and Ruth Grose of Milwaukee.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Otis Hamilton; five brothers, John, Dale, Clayton, Leo and Jerry and four sisters, Marjorie, Audrey, Rena and Donna.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Russ Kinney officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday,at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
