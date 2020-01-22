Golda Compton 1933-2020 Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Golda (Adrian) Compton passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. Golda was born on Dec. 1, 1933 in Sheldon. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27 at Valley Christian Church in Lakeville, Minn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Golda Compton Jan. 10, 2020 Sheldon The Ladysmith News The Ladysmith News Rusk County Shopper Rusk County Shopper Northwoods Escape Northwoods Escape Special Christmas Section Christmas Online Poll Should the city of Ladysmith buy the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue for $1 You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConvicted sex offender to be homeless upon release in Chippewa CountyBoard says city can buy school for a dollarSamuel WilderSchools plagued by flu-related illnessTherese BowersCity council OKs search for new administratorElk found dead, corn feeding blamedFlambeau School puts full court press on cancerJames LeeKent Petersen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Bell Press Publications Bloomer Advance The Chetek Alert Barron News-Shield Barron County Shopper Obituaries Kent Petersen Updated 6 hrs ago Golda Compton Updated 7 hrs ago Samuel Wilder Updated Jan 20, 2020 James Lee Jan 13, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
