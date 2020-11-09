John Kesan

John J. Kesan, 83, of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek following health problems that began 2-1/2 years ago.
John was born on March 1, 1937, in Wauwatosa to Frank, Sr. and Emily (Vojtasek) Kesan. His family moved to Ladysmith in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959 and served until 1961.
He married Alice J. Applebee on April 11, 1964, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, in Ladysmith. They bought the home farm in 1967 and lived there and farmed it for 33 years until it was sold in August 2020. He liked to go trapping in the winter and take his dog, Susie, with him.
He drove milk truck for the Conrath Cheese factory and worked for John Panish doing roofing. He was also a construction worker, helping to build Mount Senario College and Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. After retiring, he worked at the town of Grow recycling center for 18 years. Everyone will remember him for his stories and listening to polka music.
John is survived by his wife, Alice; his brothers, Frank (Beverly) and James (Charlotte) and his sister, Mary (Howard) Olson, all of Ladysmith. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Blanche Roberts of Wisconsin Dells and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank, Sr. and Emily.
Funeral services were held for the family at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
A public celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Rifle Association.
