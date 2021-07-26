Vicki Nichols

Vicki Jean Nichols, 66, of Conrath, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield, following complications from a heart surgery that occurred in April 2021.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1954, in Osceola, to Vivian and Charles (Brown) Feske.
Vicki grew up in west central Wisconsin and later settled in Conrath in 2002. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1972. She later attended Red Wing Votech and graduated from the nursing program there. She married Donald A. Nichols on Oct. 20, 2018. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2018.
She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, fishing, camping, spending time with kids and grandkids and loved taking care of her fur babies.
Vicki is survived by her sons, Robert (Heather) Falkner of Hayward and Christopher (Terri) Falkner of River Falls; three daughters, Valerie Falkner (Daniel Thorn) of Apple Valley, Minn., Crystal (Randy) Borek of New Richmond, and Chelsea (Randall) Kemp of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Domenic, Tamika, Hannah, Zachary, Rydell, Amica, Violet and Maverick and sister, Debbi (Ed) Pittman of Beldenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, and a brother, Robert Lee Feske.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tony with Pastor Jeffrey Ahonen officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m., until service time on Friday at the church in Tony.
Burial will follow in Conrath Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
