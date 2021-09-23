Scott Franson, age 62, of Haugen, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Rice Lake surrounded by his family that adored him.
Scott was born on March 23, 1959, in St. Louis Park, Minn., to Ralph and Martha (Lamberton) Franson. He graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1977. He was married to Claudia Zubrod on May 12, 1979, in Plymouth, Minn. In 1994, the family moved to Rice Lake. He was in the grocery business since he was 14 years old.
Scott enjoyed photography, traveling to the North Shore, a movie enthusiast, working in the yard, listening to music, woodworking, working in the grocery store and most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Dawn) Franson of Rice Lake and Eric (Jodie) Franson of Ladysmith; daughter, Melissa Franson of Haugen; three grandchildren, Michael (Maija), Collin and Ava; a brother, Michael Franson of Ellsworth; and his sister, Jane Allen of Detroit Lakes, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Franson; a grandson, Aiden Franson; his parents, Ralph and Martha Franson; a brother, Marc Franson; and a sister, Barbara Osman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake with Rev. Paul Green officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
