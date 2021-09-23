Scott Franson, age 62, of Haugen, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Rice Lake surrounded by his family that adored him. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake with Rev. Paul Green officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.