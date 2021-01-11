Virginia R. Narlock, 80, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center.
Virginia Rose Mikula was born on Oct. 3, 1940, in Ladysmith, to Joseph and Stephanie (Majerski) Mikula. She grew up on the family farm in rural Sheldon. She graduated from Maple Grove Grade School, a one room country school, and Tony High School (now Flambeau) in 1958 as salutatorian of her class. She entered the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in medical technology. This major brought her to Marshfield for her senior year of clinical training at St. Joseph’s Hospital where she remained on the laboratory staff for the next 42 years.
On Sept. 21, 1963, she and Donald Narlock were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon. After their marriage, while working full-time, she continued her education receiving her masters degree in education for professional development from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1981 and a Ph.D. in continuing adult vocational education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1991. Beginning her technical career in the blood bank which she supervised from 1964 until 1975, she went on to become the program director for five clinical student programs at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Marshfield Clinic. She was an adjunct faculty member at 14 universities and five technical colleges who sent their students to Marshfield. She founded the phlebotomy program in Marshfield which is now a part of the curriculum at Midstate Technical College.
Dr. Narlock held offices and served on national and state committees, including the North Wood County chapter of the American Red Cross, the Blood Center of Wisconsin (now Versiti). She presented workshops for technologists, technicians and phlebotomists across the country. She was a dedicated professional educator, bringing hundreds of young professionals to Marshfield, many of whom stayed on to staff the Marshfield Laboratories both clinical and research. She loved her students and was fondly referred to as “Mother Narlock.” She retired from the laboratories on Jan. 3, 2003.
Locally, she was active with the Red Cross bloodmobile for many years. She played baritone saxophone with the Marshfield Civic Band for about 25 years and was an early graduate of the Leadership Marshfield Program and served on the first Habitat for Humanity Board. She enjoyed volunteering for the Senior Craft Shop, loved to crochet, garden, and follow the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. She served on the board for the local Wisconsin Alumni Association and chaired the scholarship program for a number of years.
Virginia is survived by her only son, Tyrone (Janet) Narlock; her brother, James (Sharon) Mikula and their children, Christopher (Brenda) Mikula, Gina Marie (William) Hoffman, Meggan (John) Wingerter and Andy Mikula; and a brother, Allan (Gail) Mikula and their son, Ryan (Amanda) Mikula. She will be fondly remembered as Great Aunt Ginny by great nieces and nephews, Haley. Jonah, and Lucas Hoffman; Morgan, Madison and Michael Mikula; Benjamin, Thomas, Madeleine and William Wingerter; Karen, Kelley and Kevin Loos; Rick Rob, Renee and Rhonda Narlock; Sarah and Jane Kalinoski; and Cody Mikula and Amanda Drury. She is also survived by a step-granddaughter, Ashley Martens, sisters-in-law, Gail Narlock and Connie Janis and her loving partner, Ron Meyers.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Don; brothers-in-law, Tom Narlock and Richard Janis and sister-in-law, Patricia Hass Loos.
A private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
A memorial in Virginia’s name will be established at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Rembs Funeral Home to be forwarded to the family.
