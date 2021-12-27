Joseph Haasl, 101, of Babbitt, Minn., passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2021. He was born Dec. 21, 1919, the seventh of 10 children to Emma (Benish) and Joe Haasl, and raised on a farm near Ladysmith, during the Great Depression.
It was a source of great pride to Joe that he served his country in Europe during World War II. After the war he returned to Ladysmith and married the love of his life, Marie VanderLoop, in November of 1945. Joe and Marie shared 37 wonderful years, lovingly raising their six children.
They moved to Babbitt in 1957 where he supported his family working two jobs: as a welder at Reserve Mining Company and a car mechanic at the local garage. Joe’s heart was broken when Marie died from cancer in early 1983. Later, Joe married Shirley Nelson, a widow from Grand Marais. Married 37 years, they spent summers in Babbitt and winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., until it became too difficult to make the annual trek. In 2017, Joe moved back to Minnesota to be near family.
Joe is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie; his faithful second wife, Shirley; son-in-law, Michael Esler and daughter-in-law, Colleen Haasl; his parents, Emma and Joseph Haasl; his brothers, Ralph, Leonard (Cecil), Donald (Mary), Walter, Frederick (Hilda) and George (Dorothy); and sisters, Clara (Ben) Entoff, Mildred (Richard) Fandel, and Lillian (Ray) Cronick, many more brothers-in law and sisters-in-law from Marie’s side; and one of Shirley’s daughters.
He is survived by his six children (and spouses) Daniel Haasl, Marian (John) Klobuchar, Jean Esler, Michael (Mickie Micklewright) Haasl, Andrew (Beth) Haasl, and Dolores (Matt) Lehman, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Gertrude O’Brien, Audrey (Don) Kvist, Ann (Jack) Hauber, and brothers-in-laws Tony (Julie) VanderLoop and George (Kathy) VanderLoop; scores of nephews and nieces; and five of Shirley’s children.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude for the loving care Joe received at Babbitt Carefree Living, including the excellent care from the East Range Hospice Team. The funeral is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church in Babbitt, MN, on June 24, 2022, with burial in Argo Cemetery. Memorials to St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt or a veterans organization such as Disabled American Veterans.
For a more complete obituary, go to https://www.kerntzfuneralhome.com/obituary/joseph-haasl.
