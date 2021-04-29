William M. Tuma, 74, of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home after battling multiple myelomas for 15 years.
William was born in Ladysmith on Aug. 24, 1946, to Louis, Sr. and Emily Micheal Tuma. He moved to Milwaukee with his family and then moved back to Ladysmith in the 70s.
William was in the United States Army from 1966 until 1972.
In 1987, William married Karen Stuner in Ladysmith. He loved to ice fish, hunt deer and hunt turkey.
William was also a Packers and Brewers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; son, Michael of Weyerhaeuser; brothers, Richard (Marlene) Tuma, Louis, Jr. (Linda) Tuma and Dave (Robin) Tuma, all of Ladysmith; his sister, Rosemary Tuma of Ladysmith and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Tuma.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
