Hugh M. Jennerman, 64, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith with family at his side.
Hugh was born on Nov. 25, 1956, in Ladysmith, the son of Hallie and Etta Jennerman. Hugh married Elizabeth Smith in 1975, and they had two sons, Jason and Cliff and four grandchildren, Austin, Abby, Danika and Connor. Hugh married Patricia “Patt” Hahn on Nov. 21, 2001.
Hugh worked for the Canadian National railroad for over 40 years. He retired from the railroad in 2018.
When Hugh wasn’t working, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to the casino and also buying scratch-offs. He loved his Diet Coke.
Hugh would look forward to hunting season each November; spending time with his sons and brothers at the hunting shack and sharing stories. He enjoyed baking a variety of sweet treats, two of his favorites being peanut butter balls and chocolate chip cookies.
He also enjoyed spending time on the computer playing games and viewing pictures of family and friends that he was unable to see often.
Hugh is survived by his children, Jason (Jody) Jennerman of Oshkosh, Cliff (Peggy) Jennerman of Marshfield, Cindy (Pat) Moore of Prentice and Greg Anderson (Altoona). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Austin and Abby Jennerman and Danika and Connor Jennerman and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by mother, Etta Richardson of Ladysmith and his brothers and sisters, Sue Adams of Antigo, Dan (Heidi) Jennerman of Ladysmith, Dave (Peggy) Jennerman of Ladysmith, Albert (Margaret) Jennerman of De Pere and Nancy (Bill) Hall of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Verna Richardson and Al and Gladys Jennerman; his father, Hallie Jennerman; brother, John Jennerman; sister, Jane Clayton; his wife, Patricia “Patt” Hahn, and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
Hugh was loved by all and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
No services will be held at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented