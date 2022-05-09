Mary Heinz

Mary Louise Heinz (Madlon), 65, of Phillips, passed away peacefully due to cancer on May 6, 2022, at home in Phillips, with her family by her side.
Mary was born in Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 2, 1957, daughter of Anthony and Rose Anna Madlon. She attended and graduated from Haslett High School in 1975. In 1976, she moved to Wisconsin and settled in Glen Flora. In 1983, she started dating Lynn Heinz and later they would marry on June 30, 1984, in Hawkins. In 1985, they moved to Phillips to the home they still reside in.
She worked at Needle Craft in Ladysmith, Norco in Hawkins, Blount in Prentice and Marquip in Phillips. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a great friend to many. She enjoyed spending time in the garden, planting flowers, watching sports and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband, Lynn Heinz of Phillips; her three children, Stephanie (Sam) Kotke of Phillips, Amber (Zack) Michek of Thornton, Colo., and Jesse (Hannah) Heinz of Phillips; seven grandchildren, Allie, Aiden and Austin Kotke of Phillips; Pavel and Marek Michek of Thornton, Colo.; and Lincoln and Lucy Heinz of Phillips; her mother, Rose Anna (Lang) Sokolowski; four siblings, Delores Eberhart, Suzan (Bill) Polacek, Edward Madlon and Anna (Brian) Brockman; and in-laws, Teresa Madlon, Lori (Tim) Hale and Pete Heinz; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Madlon; her brother, Tony Madlon; her infant sister, Deborah Sue Madlon; her step-father, Carl Sokolowski and her mother-in-law, Joan Heinz.
Her family gives special thanks to Diane Morey for providing her with a place to stay for her appointments; Bill Polacek for coming out and giving her communion; Father Lourdu for coming out and praying with her and to staff at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center-Appleton and Home Health and Hospice Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips on May 14. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. with a Mass at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow. Lunch will be held at the United Methodist Church of Phillips.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
