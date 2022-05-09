Mary Heinz

Mary Louise Heinz (Madlon), 65, of Phillips, passed away peacefully due to cancer on May 6, 2022, at home in Phillips, with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips on May 14. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. with a Mass at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow. Lunch will be held at the United Methodist Church of Phillips.