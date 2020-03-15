Betty Ann (Bukosky) Bonn, 89, passed of a short illness at Wingate Care Center, Kingston, Mass.
Betty born on Oct. 20, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Elva Bukosky of Cornell. She had three sisters, Rhoda, Florence and Mary. She had three brothers, Robert, Archie and James.
On Sept. 4, 1948, she married Kenneth Edward Bonn, son of Edward and Mildred Bonn of Ruby. The couple moved to Lake Zurich, Ill. They raised three children (Late) Janice Kaye, Carolyn Ann and Thomas Dale. The couple pursued the successful businesses, Bonn Builder of fine homes and Bonn Realty.
Betty leaves seven survived grandchildren, Alexis, Shayna, Travis, Sarah, Melissa, Danielle and Kaitlyn.
A cemetery service is planned.
Blessing will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 1, at Cornell Cemetery, Hwys. 64 and 174. Officiating will be Beverly Thompson of First Presbyterian Church, Cornell.
