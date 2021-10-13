Clarence Nichols

Clarence H. Nichols, 86, of Gilman, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital-Wausau. He was born on Dec. 19, 1934, to the late Charles and Rozella (Glidden) Nichols. He grew up in the town of Ford and attended Polley School until 6th grade and then graduated from Gilman High in 1952. He went to state in both Vocal and Band that year. Clarence married Darlene Anderson on Aug. 22, 1953.
Clarence farmed and hauled canned milk to Dangle’s Cheese. In 1962 he took a maintenance position at the Peavey Paper Mill in Ladysmith where he worked for 9 years. He became the Lead Person for the maintenance department. Clarence was instrumental in bringing in a union and was elected chairperson. In 1969 he went to Trinidad to help establish a mill for the company.
The family returned to Gilman where he raised cattle and logged until 1990. Clarence also served as town chairman for the town of Ford for 4 years. Clarence sold SmokeEater and pop dispensers until he retired. He was active in his faith. In March of 1990 along with Pastor George Moore he went to Ongole, India, as a missionary for 3 weeks. Clarence also served as a Presbyterian delegate at the Albuquerque, N.M., and Syracuse, N.Y., conventions.
He loved the many fly-in trips to Canada as well as his traveling highlight: an Alaskan Cruise. Clarence loved spending time with his grandchildren whom he cherished. He also enjoyed deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Darlene; his daughter, Shannon Mravik and his son, Scott Nichols all of Gilman; seven grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, Melissa (Todd) Zawacki and their children; Jacob and Trevor Zawacki, Aleece (Dakota) Fasbender and their children; Kaylee O’Malley, Kaydon, Kinlee and Kambrey Horacek and Keagon Fasbender, Brad (Irina) Mravik and their children; Daniel Brooks and Milina and Nikolai Mravik, Philip (Heidi) Nichols and their children; Mila and Joseph Serono, Doug (Hillary) Nichols and their children; Jade Stupner, Rochelle, Bryce, Zander and Ryleigh Nichols; Derek (Becky) Nichols and their children; Connor and Sawyer Nichols and Rachel (Chad) Kowalczyk and their children; Cade, Croix, Vayda and Behrett and one brother, Leonard Nichols of Gilman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel in infancy and his sisters, Bonita Mrock and Karleen.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Hannibal with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Gilman Funeral Home and Thursday morning one hour prior to services at the church.
