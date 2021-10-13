Clarence Nichols

Clarence H. Nichols, 86, of Gilman, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital-Wausau. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Hannibal with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, at the Gilman Funeral Home and Thursday morning one hour prior to services at the church.