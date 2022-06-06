Genowefa Wierzba

Genowefa “Gen” J. Wierzba, was born on June 4, 1927, in Curtiss, to Mike and Ida (Odash) Olczyk. Gen passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living Facility in Rice Lake, at age 94. Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday June 10, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.