Genowefa Wierzba

Genowefa “Gen” J. Wierzba, was born on June 4, 1927, in Curtiss, to Mike and Ida (Odash) Olczyk. Gen passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living Facility in Rice Lake, at age 94. She was a resident of the Weyerhaeuser and Bruce areas for many years.
Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday June 10, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.
Known as Gen by all because she felt Genowefa was too awkward. Gen grew up in the Ladysmith and Conrath areas. She worked at the pea canary during high school and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1945, then worked as a telephone operator. In 1946 she married Mike Wierzba at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. They made their home on the Wierzba family farm in Weyerhaeuser. Gen and Mike raised two girls (Diane and Karen); one son (David) and a foster son (Dale Marten).
In 1964 they moved south (1/2 mile) and purchased the Bill and Annie Cabanowski Farm (Mike’s brother-in-law and sister) and expanded their farming operation. In 1982 they retired from dairy farming. Gen was not only active with farming, but also cooking her delicious chicken dinners, chocolate chip cookies and her famous dinner rolls. Many relatives and friends visited and/or lived with Gen and Mike on the farm and enjoyed her hospitality. She thoroughly loved all the visitors and looked forward to who was coming “next weekend”. In addition, Gen worked for 14 years for her friend Irene Benik at the Villager Dress shop in Bruce. Gen and Irene were best friends for over 68 years, they loved to visit and for many years were regular bingo players and after Bingo would enjoy a “Brandy Press”. Gen really enjoyed family reunions and get togethers and when it was all over would say “ I think everyone likes to come to the farm”. Some of her last words were: “ I had a good life; we were content with what we had and didn’t complain about what we didn’t have”. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; parents, Mike and Ida Olczyk; brother, Zygmond; sisters, Joanne and Patricia and son-in-laws, Dick Elwood and Dan Silvernail and foster son, Dale Marten.
Gen is survived by one sister, Rita (Mike) Machac of Sparta; daughters, Diane Elwood of Weyerhaeuser and Karen Thompson (Rodney) of Circle Pines, Minn.; son, David (Lynne) Wierzba of Weyerhaeuser; grandchildren, Ken Silvernail, Valerie Linhoff, Tony Wierzba, Jason Thompson, Troy Thompson and eight great-grandchildren; Jayton and LaBrya Silvernail, Logan and Keegan Linhoff, Torah and Tully Thompson and Brynn and Callen Thompson.
A special “Thank You” to Lauren and all the staff at Our House Assisted Living in Rice Lake. You are OUTSTANDING and we greatly appreciate all you did for Gen. Also, Thank you to the Rice Lake Hospice for all your help and support. Funeral arrangements provided by Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes, Bruce.
