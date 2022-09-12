Patricia Baker

Patricia "Patti" M. (Polinski) Baker, 64, Ladysmith, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Marshfield Hospital in Weston.
Patti was born June 26, 1958, the daughter of Roberta and Joseph Polinski in Kenosha. She attended elementary school in Kenosha. Patti attended Minong High School and Spooner High School, where she graduated in 1977.
Patti met Tony Marquette in 1997, where they resided in Ojibwa. They moved to Ladysmith in 2001. Patti volunteered with many organizations in Ladysmith and the Rusk County area. She was Membership Friends of Rusk County Library and a volunteer on The Wigwam Project of Rusk County.
Patti loved being outside and was an avid gardener. She loved music, especially 80s rock and roll. She had an affinity with animals, which led to her lifelong love of cats.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Polinski; son, Travis Kingman and brother, Joseph Polinski.
Patti is survived and will be deeply missed by her life partner, Tony Marquette of Ladysmith; son, Nick Baker of New Post; mother, Roberta Polinski of Ojibwa; sister, Diane (Bud) Baker of Ojibwa; brothers, Mark (Marlene) Polinski of Boonville, Mo. and Keith (Nancy) Polinski of Columbia, Mo.; grandchildren, Dakota (Tyler) Fisk of Holcombe, Justin (Sandy) Baker of Rice Lake, Jesse Baker of New Post and Maurianna Baker of New Post; great-granddaughter, Wendy; two great-grandchildren expected in November and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends that will remember her fondly.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Ojibwa.
Cards may be mailed to Nick Baker, C/O Diane Baker, 8694 Irvine Dr., Ojibwa WI 54862.
Arrangements were provided by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Commented