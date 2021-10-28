Lillian Jay

Lillian Dosedel Jay, a long-time resident of Arlington, Va., passed away on Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Raymond Jay; her parents, John F. and Emily M. Dosedel and her brothers, John and Robert Dosedel. She was the much loved mother of five children, Catherine Jay Didion, Elizabeth Jay Crawford, John Jay, Christopher Jay, and Raymond R. Jay. She was the adored grandmother of seven grandchildren, Loren Crawford, Ashley Didion, Zachary Crawford, Ryan Didion, Ian Didion, Matthew Crawford, and Edie Jay and the great-grandmother of Kiku Oki.
Lillian was born in Ladysmith on May 10, 1926. She was the oldest of six children and was the quintessential big sister to her siblings. She loved music and art, and was intellectually curious and constantly learning throughout her life. Lillian graduated from Ladysmith High School in Ladysmith in 1944. She graduated from Saint Catherine University in St Paul, Minn., in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy (OT) and received a M.S. degree in occupational therapy in 1956 from New York University in New York, N.Y. She was married on Aug. 24, 1957, to Raymond Jay in Ladysmith.
Lillian worked as an occupational therapist in Arlington County, Va., for over 30 years. She was an OT for the Arlington County Health Department for several years working with special needs children. She later worked for the Arlington County Public School system and was always committed to providing the best care to the students she worked with while also continuously mentoring more junior therapists. She was one of the first OTs in Virginia to be certified in pediatric occupational therapy by the state.
She was a long-time member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Arlington, Va., which was a parish created to serve African Americans at a time when Virginia was segregated and today continues its focus on social justice and racial equity. Lillian was active in parish efforts to support needy families and children, the homeless and refugees. She was an activist for immigrant refugees, often providing them room and board, as well as seeking legal guidance on their behalf. In addition, Lillian volunteered for the Arlington County Democrats and the Alcova Heights Citizens Association.
Lillian’s final wishes were to be interred with her husband, Raymond, at Arlington National Cemetery. It is anticipated that her memorial service and inurnment at the Arlington National Cemetery will be in the spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in honor of Lillian Jay can be sent to Our Lady Queen of Peace for the Food Pantry fund or other funds at https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/271/0.
