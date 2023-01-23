In Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, Dennis Kuduk passed away in the arms of his wife of 53 years.
He was born on June 14, 1948, in Ladysmith, to Marcella and Raymond Kuduk of Hawkins. He joined sister Janice (Hoyt), and later welcomed brothers Gary and Dale. The family had a small dairy farm, where Dennis learned the importance of hard work, and seeing a job through to completion.
After graduating Hawkins High School, Dennis settled in Minneapolis for a short time. He then moved to Milwaukee, where he attended trade school for masonry and completed a 4-year apprenticeship. He and a business partner started their own construction company, where they had many years of success.
He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Lazar (Kuduk) in 1969. They were blessed with three children, Shane, Heather and Courtney. In 1977, the family moved back to Hawkins. Dennis continued working construction across the state until his vision forced him into early retirement. In December of 1994, he received a kidney and pancreas transplant at UW Madison. He was one of an experimental group to receive this type of transplant.
Dennis was always ready to sit and chat or lend a helping hand. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage with various projects but was always ready for a cup of coffee and a chat. He always looked forward to hunting season and spending time at the cabin with the guys. At home, Dennis loved reading, and always had a quick quip for his family.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Desiree; his parents Ray and Marcella Kuduk; two brothers, Dale and Gary Kuduk; father-in-law, Leonard Lazar and granddaughter, Bryna Rose Hsu.
Dennis will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy; son, Shane (Billi) of Haysville Kan., daughters, Heather (Derrick Hsu) of Bethesda, Md., and Courtney of Falls Church, Va.; his sister, Janice Hoyt (Alan) of Eden Prairie, Minn.; grandchildren, Haley Kuduk, Lily, Zoe, Asa and Delaney Hsu; his mother-in-law, Geraldine Lazar and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
