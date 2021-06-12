William Ralston

William “Bill” Fredrik Ralston, 84, of Conrath, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021, with his devoted wife by his side.
Bill was born on Nov. 5, 1936, to the late Glen and Stella (Papiernik) Ralston in Ladysmith. He attended Tony High School, where he enjoyed playing football and baseball. He married Jeanette Alice Gorla in 1956 and moved to Illinois for five years. In 1961, they returned to the farm in Conrath and remained there until his death. While dairy farming, Bill also worked for the mining company and several other places.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Brent Ralston; a brother, Glenn Ralston; and three sisters, Edna Novak, Janet Butterfield and Debra Madlon.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Jeanette; a son, Lonnie (Denise) Ralston of Eau Claire; a son, Randy Ralston of Conrath; a daughter, Diane (Wayne) Craker of Holcombe; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, June 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home.
