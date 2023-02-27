Sue Leader

Sue Ann Leader, age 76, of Exeland, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, after fighting a long illness. We will be celebrating her life at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, at First United Methodist Church in Exeland, with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the church from noon-1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.