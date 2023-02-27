Sue Leader

Sue Ann Leader, age 76, of Exeland, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, after fighting a long illness.
Sue was born on Dec. 28, 1946, to Harold and Veda Aspseter.
She married the love of her life, James D. Leader, on April 18, 1964. They had four children, James Leader of Exeland, Sherrie Leader of Lake Villa, Ill., Jeff Leader (Jodi Moyer) of West Brooklyn, Ill., and Angela Simpson of Round Lake Beach, Ill.
Sue’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the most important thing to her, and she never missed a birthday, anniversary or Christmas. She was selfless, hard-working, funny and always added a touch of sophistication to everything she did. She showed kindness to everyone she met, and was the Matriarch of our family.
She loved growing flowers, watching the birds, cooking and the relaxing time of watching “The Voice” with her best friend, Maggie. She was a part of the woman’s auxiliary and would help with various bake sales. During the Trout Festival, many would show up to get a piece of her famous lasagna.
Sue is survived by her sons, James and Jeff and daughter, Angela. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Ben) Burgalow of Spokane, Wash., brother, Edward (Wanda) Aspseter of Weyerhaeuser and sister Sharon Villiard of Mosinee.
She was preceded in death by her husband; James; her parents, Harold and Veda; and daughter, Sherrie Leader. She is also survived by her brothers, Clayton Aspseter of Exeland and Harold (Biz) Aspseter of Exeland and many more loved ones she held very close to her heart.
We will be celebrating her life at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, at First United Methodist Church in Exeland, with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. A memorial visitation will be held at the church from noon-1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.