Karen Wallace

Karen's primary occupation was working as a secretary. She enjoyed fishing, crafting, gardening, spending time grandchildren, jewelry, Native American heritage, genealogy, pow wows, fairy gardens, walking trails, building her salt and pepper collection, eBay selling, paddle machine, teaching her grandkids Native American ways and deer dancing. She loved her horses and dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Wallace of Bruce; four children, Tabitha L. Torphy (Matthew) of Bonduel, Ronald J. McCluskey, II (Mai) of Downer's Grove, Ill., Sheri A. Wallace of Weyerhaeuser and Donald R. Wallace (Theresa) of Buckeye, Ariz.; grandchildren, Stephen McCluskey, Brianne Wolff, Deanne Berndt, Leanne Christianson, Caroline Torphy, Ronnie McCluskey, III, Delilah McCluskey, Olivia McCluskey, Nick Britten, Jay Kent, Dalton Kent, Zane Jones, Malissa Pettis, Nick Wallace, Joey Wallace, Myranda Sandberg, Anthony and Andy; great-grandchildren, Waylynn, Colt, Scarlett, Vivianne and Teddy; brother, Robert W. Charlesworth (Gail) of Eau Claire and sister, Elva L. Cup of Chippewa Falls.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Lula V. (Rowe) Charlesworth.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
