Vuriel Peggar

Vuriel George Peggar, age 91, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with family by his side.
Vuriel was born March 7, 1930, in International Falls, Minn. He married Martha Martin on Dec. 24, 1954. They were married for 65 years. They lived in Conrath until moving to Ohio in 2014 to be with their three daughters.
Vuriel was devoted to his faith, his Lord and his family. After retiring from Pope and Talbot Paper Mill, he volunteered as chaplain at Rusk County Jail for more than 10 years. He had a love for travel, especially to see his grandchildren. His last trip was flying to Texas to spend Christmas 2020 with three generations of family.
Vuriel is survived by his daughters, Linda (Eric) Gorby of Galloway, Ohio, Hope (John) Tindor of Dover, Ohio and Beth (Berl) Gorby of Circleville, Ohio and his sons, Dean (Susy) Peggar of Chippewa Falls and Nathan (Tammy) of Ladysmith. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Tonya, Josiah, Micah, Jonathon, Kara, Christopher, Bethany, Ryan, Robbie, Ricky, Randy, Jason, Jake and Michael as well as 17 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Martha; his parents and only sister, June Peggar.
A private time for remembrance will be held online for the family. There will be no public memorial service.
