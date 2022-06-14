Ingvald Olson

Ingvald “Bob” Olson, 86, of Bruce, passed away at his home on Monday, June 13, 2022.
He was born in Maple Grove township, Barron County, in March 1935, to Ingwald and Ruth Olson, with the doctor barely making it in time due to the muddy road conditions. He completed his education in Superior. He then served his country, 1951-1953, during the Korean conflict and for a brief time in Japan. He worked with his father doing construction, on to union construction and eventually starting his own business, Bob Olson Concrete Construction, in 1974. He successfully operated this business, becoming well known in this area. The business closed in 1985 due to injuries obtained while helping a motorist in trouble.
He loved deer hunting and began recounting the stories of former hunts in July. Other interests included playing guitar, gardening and wood crafting for craft shows for over 13 years.
Bob is survived by Patricia, his wife of 57 years; daughter, Catherine (Dan) Hinkle of Reedsville; son, Andrew (Jodie) of Bruce; and seven grandchildren, Jordan Olson, Jasmine (Nathan) Sparby, Shadow (Mike) Adam, Zachary Neal, Sullivan Neal, Michael Fetting and Vance Fetting. He is also survived by four step-grandchildren, Charissa, Alex, Austin and TJ and eight “special” grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters, Audrey Massie and Patricia Johnson; brothers, Michael and Richard Brogan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Patrice and Daniel Heath; parents; sisters, Betty Malec and Dorothy Pearson and brother, John Brogan.
Visitation will be at Living Waters Church, Hwy 40, Bruce, on Saturday, June 25 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m.
