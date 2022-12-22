Frank Lompa

Frank John Lompa, 67, of Holcombe, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by those he loved and those that loved him. A visitation will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Sheldon. Visitation will precede mass beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Arnold cemetery, and a luncheon will be provided at the church following the burial.