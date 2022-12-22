Frank Lompa

Frank John Lompa, 67, of Holcombe, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by those he loved and those that loved him.
Frank was born to Frank and Evelyn on April 6, 1955, in Ladysmith. He graduated from Holcombe High School in 1973. He married Lori in 1988, and they lived together in Holcombe. Frank made his living as a mason. He was also elected to be Constable of Holcombe, and he held this position for four years.
Frank leaves as his legacy three children, Heidi (Roger) Mulroy, Frank (Jessica) Lompa and Gary Lompa. He also leaves to cherish his memory one sibling, Larry (Vicky) Lompa; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Wesley, Frankie, Teagan, Garrison, Addison and Owen and one great-grandchild, Hazel.
His family remembers him as a hard working, selfless, generous and caring individual. Frank would drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need. Frank would never be caught sitting around; he was an avid outdoorsman, a handyman, and a jack of all trades. Frank absolutely loved his grandchildren, his grandchildren gave him the strength to fight as long as he did.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank, in 2009.
Frank served his country as a an MP and dog handler in the Army for two years.
A visitation will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral home in Ladysmith on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Sheldon. Visitation will precede mass beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Arnold cemetery, and a luncheon will be provided at the church following the burial.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital CCU for their care, compassion, and kindness during Frank’s final days.
