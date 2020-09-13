After suffering several years with dementia, it is with great sorrow we have said goodbye to Richard Varsho, 81, of Cornell, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. A visitation was held Friday, Sept. 11, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with a prayer service officiated by Pastor Greg Sima. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Cornell Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.