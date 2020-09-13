After suffering several years with dementia, it is with great sorrow we have said goodbye to Richard Varsho, 81, of Cornell, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Dick was born on June 6, 1939, in Marshfield, where he grew up in the Marshfield area, served in the U.S. Army and graduated from UW-Stout.
Dick was an avid sportsman, teacher and football coach. He also authored his own book on hunting.
Dick coached football in Auburndale and Cornell, where he also taught history. He retired as a guidance counselor from Glen Flora.
He skied the Birkebeiner for several years and was a legend in the northwoods for hunting trophy bucks. Anything outdoors, he loved it.
Dick is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Rich (Sherri); grandson, Vince; stepdaughters, Christine, Cindy and Cheryl; stepsons, Doug, Russell and Tom White and many more family and friends.
A visitation was held Friday, Sept. 11, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with a prayer service officiated by Pastor Greg Sima.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Cornell Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion.
