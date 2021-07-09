Joyce A. Lenk, 92, a longtime Tomahawk, resident passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter in the town of Texas.
Joyce was born June 8, 1929, in Princeton, Minn., to Charles and Fanny (Brown) O’Brien. She married Delmar Lenk on May 7, 1960, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. Joyce and Delmar moved to the Tomahawk area in 1964. She had worked at Hanke’s Supermarket, Marquardt’s Bakery, Nick & Sons Casket Factory, and had been a waitress in the area. Joyce loved family reunions, playing canasta, building puzzles, dancing, and quilting with her twin sister. She was a lifelong member of the Ladysmith AmVets, loved deer hunting, fishing, canning and making jelly. Joyce was also an avid coin and stamp collector.
Surviving Joyce Lenk are her children, Candace “Candy” (Dwayne) Lee of Merrill, Susan (Jeff) Podeweltz of Merrill, and David Lenk of Camp Douglas. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ronald Lenk of Merrill; five grandsons, Nathan Podeweltz, Ryan (Jennifer) Podeweltz, Aaron (Katrina) Podeweltz, Jesse (Kassidy) Podeweltz, and Max Lenk and two granddaughters, Heather (Chad) Koehler and Amanda (Raymond Renteria) Podeweltz. She is further survived by five great-grandsons, Calvin, Mason, Aiden, Liam and Elias; six great-granddaughters which are three sets of twins, Isabelle and Delana, Tenley and Makenzie, and Amelia and Evelyn. Also surviving are a step-great-grandson, Logan; a godson, Kevin Bjelland and many nieces and nephews surviving.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; four brothers; a grandson, Jason; and son-in-law, Earl.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 19, from the Krueger Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 18, and again on Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of the service.
