Joyce Lenk

Joyce A. Lenk, 92, a longtime Tomahawk resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter in the town of Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 19, from the Krueger Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 18, and again on Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of the service.