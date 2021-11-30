Herbert Turner

Herbert Charles Turner, age 81, of Radisson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Herb was born in Marion, Ind., on Nov. 12, 1940, to parents Herbert F. and S. Arletta (Patterson) Turner. Herb’s family moved up to Loretta and Herb began school at Draper Elementary and later went on to graduate high school from Winter High School. Immediately after school he began work at his stepfather’s block plant doing foundry work. In 1966 Herb joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served active duty for 21 years through the Hayward 724th Engineer Battalion and went on to serve 13 years in the retired reserves.
Herb married the love of his life, Arlene Dye, on Oct. 7, 1967, in Radisson. Through the years, Herb worked in masonry and logging and started his own construction company, Turner Construction.
Herb was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go out hunting and fishing, his favorite being musky and trout fishing. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, cooking, shooting pool and playing baseball in Ladysmith. He avidly watched the weather, calling himself a self-proclaimed weatherman. Herb was a social man who always made time for morning coffee at the Village Kitchen and beers at the local watering hole.
Herb is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; his children, Barry Turner of Bruce, Robin Gutowski of Radisson, and Kimberly (Duane) Mansky of Exeland; grandchildren, Kylie (Sam) Revak, Taylor (Austen) Krall, Briana (Dylan) Carey, Morgan Mansky, Marina (Tim) Trude and McCoy Mansky; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Timmerman and Nancy (Earl) Pate; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Herbert M. Turner; grandson, Austin Mansky; son-in-law, Randy Gutowski; sisters, Dorothy, Marjorie and Marion; and parents-in-law, James and June Dye.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 26, with a visitation 1 hour prior at the Hayward Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the Radisson Cemetery immediately following the service with a luncheon at the Riverside Golf and Recreation in Radisson to follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
