Michael Tankersley

Michael B. Tankersley, 53, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at home in Glen Flora. He fought COPD for years.

Mike was born on March 4, 1965. He never married.

He loved hunting and fishing. He worked for 5R Processing

Mike is survived by his mother, Pat Driscoll and Don Driscoll, the man he called "Dad" for 38 years. He is also survived by his brothers, Kevin Tankersley of Chippewa Falls, Bruce Tankersley of Ladysmith and Rob (Linda) Tankersley of Ladysmith. He is further survived by his caretaker and partner, Connie Hendricks and his good friend, Renae.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter W. Tankersley, Sr. and his brothers, Walter Tankersley. Jr.and Mark W. Tankersley of Waupaca.

It was Michael's last wish to not have any services. He will be cremated in Ladysmith.