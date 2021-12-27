Raymond Johnson

Raymond Wesley Johnson, 91, of Hawkins, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ladysmith Care Community of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 13, 1930, in Hawkins to Louis and Flora (Ernst) Johnson.
Raymond married Beverly Evjen on April 20, 1957, in Glen Flora. He worked for 40 years at Norco Windows in Hawkins, served on the Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board, was a firefighter on the Hawkins Fire Department and was an EMT for Rusk County Ambulance. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the horseshoe team, was a stock car driver, enjoyed tending his garden and raspberries and loved spending time with family. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Darren Johnson (Robin) of Catawba; daughter, Janell Johnson of Glen Flora; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Flora Johnson; his brothers, Leonard and Harold Johnson and his sisters, Loretta Maxwell and Hazel Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins with Military Honors provided by Hawkins American Legion Post 362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.