Linda Wise

Linda L. Wise, age 71, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. A Christian Mass and Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Linda’s memory to the Women With Courage Foundation.