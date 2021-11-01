Linda Wise

Linda L. Wise, age 71, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born on June 6, 1950, in Solon Springs. She graduated from the Flambeau High School Class of 1969. She went on to marry Rod Wide on June 12, 1971, in Sheldon. Together they had two children, Dawn Wise of Haugen and Trent Wise of Bruce. She was an amazing grandmother to grandchildren Taylor Wise of New Vineyard, Maine, and Jaycee Wise of Pine Island, Minn. and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Wise of New Vineyard, Maine.
Linda had many passions: camping with family and friends, county music festivals, her Packers, snowshoeing, travel and was a very avid walker. Linda was a founding member of the Women With Courage Foundation, serving on the board for 15 years.
Linda was employed by Rusk County Memorial Nursing Home for 45 years as a ward clerk.
Linda will always be remembered for her kind heart, accepting nature and always being up for an adventure.
Linda is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild; brother, Maynard Plahuta (Yvonne) of Richland, Wash.; brother, Robert Plahuta (Sue) of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; sister, Mary Jo Schindler (John Vacho) of Ladysmith; sister, Joyce Taber (Ron) of Sheldon; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Florine Plahuta; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Delbert and Gerri McClintock and nephews, Kevin and Stephan McClintock.
A Christian Mass and Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Linda’s memory to the Women With Courage Foundation.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented