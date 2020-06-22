Peter J. Groothousen, 88, of Tony, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Public visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with burial following in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Tony.
An open house for the public will be held beginning at 2 p.m., Monday, June 29 at the Groothousen family farm in Tony.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
Commented