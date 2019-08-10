Margaret E. McGlynn was born in rural Rusk County in 1939 to C.K. McGlynn and Sarah Bonney McGlynn. She graduated from Bruce High School in 1957. and later from the Minnesota School of Business in St. Cloud, Minn.
Margaret was employed for many years as an executive secretary for the U.S. Regional Post Office executive director in Minneapolis. She was a lifetime resident of Minneapolis.
She was a person of many interests. She was an avid reader. Her library was filled with thousands of books. She had a great love for animals, both domestic and wild. She belonged to many animal charities.
As a youngster in the 1950s, she attended a rally for Gov. Adlai Stevenson in Ladysmith and was so impressed with his ideas that she remained a Democrat for her entire life, volunteering and contributing to the progressive wing of the party.
Margaret is survived by her brother, John "Mike" McGlynn of Casa Grande, Ariz. and James of Milford, Conn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, William and George (Pat) McGlynn and her sister, Mary Kathleen.
Margaret's choice at the end of her life was cremation with burial in the Bruce Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.