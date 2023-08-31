John Czekalski

John Anton Abraham Czekalski, 96, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith. A mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi and Deacon Craig Voldberg concelebrating with interment in the church cemetery.