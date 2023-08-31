John Czekalski

John Anton Abraham Czekalski, 96, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith.
John was born on February 12, 1927 on the family farm in Strickland, the youngest child of William and Agness (Kassela) Czekalski. He grew up among his eight siblings and learned the ways of the farm, field, lake, and forest. He was proficient in hunting, trapping, and fishing. Although he had to survive tough times, he enjoyed his childhood. It was during this time that his love for God, the importance of family and the ability to laugh and make others laugh was nurtured. He began his formal education in a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Weyerhaeuser Public School.
On May 20, 1950, he married the love of his life, Carol Vawter at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. John and Carol settled in rural Weyerhaeuser and built a successful farming business while raising six daughters. Attending church was a necessity regardless of how busy he was on the farm. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Lodge, assisted in the service as an usher and greeter and visited the sick. John believed in the word of God and lived by that word. He was very proud of and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. He was loving, caring, and gracious and appreciated the care and visits he received. He didn't brag about his success but was satisfied with his accomplishments. He didn't care to travel because he had everything he needed at home.
He is survived by six daughters, Claudette Jensen (Mike Nylen) of Ladysmith, Debbie (Stewart) Miller of Sarona, Peggy (Greg) Floyd of Eden, Teresa Simpson (John Mellberg) of Rice Lake, Janine (David) Loda of Weyerhaeuser and Mary (Larry) Huset of Rice Lake; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Gee Gee Gemberling of LaPorte, Ind. and Joy Trainor of Lynn Haven, Fla. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol on Nov. 27, 2022; parents, William and Agness (Kassela) Czekalski, and eight siblings, Phillip, Frances, Katherine, Eva, Richard, Mary, Leo and Helen.
A mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi and Deacon Craig Voldberg concelebrating with interment in the church cemetery.
Nash - Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
