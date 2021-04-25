Michael Gehrke

Michael Clarence Gehrke, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence in Winter.
Michael was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Milwaukee, the son of Clarence and Leona (Walczak) Gehrke. He was united in marriage to Patricia Sheehan on July 22, 1963, in Milwaukee.
Michael proudly served the Milwaukee area as a fireman and E.M.T. After retirement, he and Patricia moved to Winter, and they continued to be active in several organizations. Michael continued to volunteer as a fireman and E.M.T. for several years. They greatly enjoyed the woods and wildlife of Winter and the surrounding area.
He is survived by his children, James (Cynthia) Gehrke of Milwaukee, Kenneth (Regina) Gehrke of Brown Deer and David Gehrke of Brown Deer; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Robert) Brennan, Josefina Gehrke and Josh Gehrke; his brother, Erwin (Lenore) Gehrke of Oak Creek; and his nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Northwood’s Humane Society, P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843.
