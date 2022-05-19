Larry Harris

Larry A. Harris, 86, of Bruce, was born on Jan. 5, 1936, and passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, with his wife, Ella and son, Scott by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Ella; children; Carrie & Rickie (Jason), Jerry & (Liz) Kevin & (Edie) Scott & (Stephanie), brother; Karl & (Verna) Schott, sisters; Betty & (Harold) Brown, Charlene & (Larry ) Paulsen and Judy Lowe. He had 11 grandchildren; Jordan (Marcus) Alicia, Courtney (George) Ashleigh & (Kevin) , Jacob & (Lydia) Curtis, Kayla, Tyler & (Anna) Gavin, Jared and Cory and 4 great-grandchildren; Reed, Easton, Leo and Wren.
Larry grow up in the Murry township. He then ventured out west where he worked at the logging camps. He then came back to the Murry area and farmed his own land and continued to do logging and raise his children.
He loved working with his horses, hunting deer and fishing.
Larry enjoyed taking Ella for rides in his side by side and going to the rodeos. He enjoyed sitting outside and watching his grandchildren play and visit with him.
He was known to most by “Snuffy” and “Grandpa”. He had the funniest personality and was a prankster at times. He was loved and will be miss by many.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.
