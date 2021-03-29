Geraldine Diehn

Geraldine "Gerri" Ann Diehn (nee Nelson) was born to eternal life on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Byron, Minn., with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.,Saturday, April 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. prior to visitation at the church.