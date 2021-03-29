Geraldine Diehn

Geraldine "Gerri" Ann Diehn (nee Nelson) was born to eternal life on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Byron, Minn., with her family by her side.
Gerri was born April 13, 1929, in Ladysmith, to Gertrude (Sabaska) and Lloyd Nelson. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary School and graduated from Ladysmith High School. Gerri attended and graduated in 1950 from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, in Wausau, as a Registered Nurse. She married Dominic Diehn on June 19, 1954, in Ladysmith, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. They were married 50 years when Dominic died Dec. 24, 2004.
Her nursing career began as a hospital nurse and evolved into public health nursing serving Rusk County. She moved on to become a school nurse for Flambeau School District for 32 years. During that time, Gerri served on the Ladysmith Hospital Board and was the board’s president for many years.
While a school nurse she started the Flambeau Schools Health Careers Club to instill interest in health careers for high school students. The club traveled to various medical facilities to encourage education in many areas of medicine. A scholarship was created and awarded to Flambeau High School seniors who went on to pursue medical careers. Scholarship money was raised each year by members of the Health Careers Club from sales of items from “Tom Watt” sales kits. The Club also sponsored a dance to raise money for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association. Gerri received the Wisconsin State Nurse of the Year Award in 1990 for her ground-breaking programs in the Flambeau School District.
After retiring from Flambeau School District, Gerri embarked on her passion, a career in financial planning and investment. She educated clients and sold investments until she retired and sold her business at the age of 85.
Gerri was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic; sister, Rosemary (Nelson) Freeman; Dominic’s siblings and their spouses, and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Kathi (David) Christensen, Patrick, Philip (Jeanmarie), Lori Diehn, and Lisa Love (Keith Schwade); sister, Rita (Walter) Trianoski; 13 beloved grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.,Saturday, April 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. prior to visitation at the church.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in the name of Gerri Diehn to Our Lady of Sorrows School Endowment Fund, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
