Lisa M. Rode, 59, of Delavan, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Lisa was born on June 10, 1963, in Milwaukee, to Raymond and Carolyne (Kupka) Carlson. She was a resident of Delavan since March 2022. She has previously lived in Duluth, Minn., and Fort Wayne, Ind.
Lisa was an avid baker who loved collecting recipes. She enjoyed caring for her numerous plants and adored teddy bears of which she collected many over the years. Lisa also really enjoyed sewing, bowling with her children and documenting life’s moments of family and travel through photographs.
She is survived by her two children, Sharaya (Josh) Reed of Alma and Shane (Rachel) Rode of Elkhorn; five grandchildren; her father, Raymond Carlson of Ladysmith and five siblings, Dan Carlson of Hawkins, Kathy Anton of North Branch, Minn., Robin (Merrill) Hansen of Elkhorn, Tim Carlson of Hartselle, Ala. and Melissa (Doug) Irvin of Decatur, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyne Carlson.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
