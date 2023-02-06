Marie Perenchio

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Marie Ellen Perenchio, loving wife, mother, and Nana, was called home to God. She was 69-years-old.
Marie was born to Harold and Marion Baum on May 12, 1953, in Milwaukee. She graduated high school from Milwaukee Lutheran and has since become an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for the past 45 years. Marie enjoyed serving with Lady’s Aide, being a Bible Buddy for the 3K program, and volunteering for other church events.
Marie married the love of her life and best friend, Charles, on January 8, 1972. Chuck and Marie moved to Bruce in 1978. They have two children together, Matthew and Allison. After Marie retired from her 25 year career at Conwed, she enjoyed her retirement by being a Nana of two boys.
Marie enjoyed being present and volunteering for her children’s extra curricular activities. She like watching birds from the comfort of her home and being outside. Marie enjoyed creating costumes for school plays and Halloween. She enjoyed spending free time with friends and family. Marie was known for her bright smile and infectious laugh.
Marie mentioned towards the end of her life that she would be the brightest star in the sky after she died and those who knew her, know she is.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
